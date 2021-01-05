Man seriously injured in early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating an early-morning shooting on the east side of town.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, officers were called to the Travelers Inn on East Washington Blvd. at about 3:40am to find a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are speaking with those staying at the inn to try and figure out what happened. Some witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene, but details are still murky.

Police do say they believe the man was standing outside when he was shot.