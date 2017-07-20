Man in serious condition after shots fired on Tennessee Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in serious condition after a shooting north of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to Michael Joyner, spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department, the shots were fired around 4:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Tennessee Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting occurred due to some type of drug deal gone wrong, according to police.

Investigators have yet to speak with the victim to confirm.

There’s also no arrest or suspect information at this time.