Man sentenced to nearly five years for meth possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mauricio Ramirez, 25, was sentenced to 57 months in prison in U.S. District Court.

Court documents reveal an informant and undercover agent made several buys of heroin and cocaine from Dorrion Jefferson. Jefferson agreed to send four ounces of methamphetamine to the agent and picked up Ramirez on the way. The car was stopped by officials before the delivery.

Ramirez was carrying a bag that had more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in it.

Jefferson pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August to 204 months in prison with five years of supervised release due to prior drug-dealing convictions.