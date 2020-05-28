Man sentenced to more than 15 years for attempted heroin distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attempting to distribute heroin.

Steven Smith, 59, was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

He previously pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

Court documents reveal Smith set up a two-kilogram transaction with an undercover FBI employee in Aug. 2014. Smith was arrested just before the deal. This is also Smith’s fifth conviction for drug dealing, marking him as a career offender.