Man sentenced to more than 11 years in heroin case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in a heroin case.

John Dominguez, 67, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams or more of heroin. He was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release.

Court documents reveal that officers found more than 100 grams of heroin, with some also containing fentanyl, during a search of his his home on May 16, 2016. Police also found a scale and unloaded gun.

The search warrant was served after Dominguez sold cocaine during two controlled drug buys.

Dominguez later admitted to selling heroin and cocaine to police.