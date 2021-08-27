Man sentenced to 85 years in 2020 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced to 85 years for shooting another man in his bedroom while he was playing video games.

Trenton D. Fye, 22, was sentenced to 65 years for murder and 20 years for using a gun to commit the crime Friday according to the Journal Gazette.

Fye shot and killed Kenneth Frierson in the bedroom of his Werling Drive home on June 19, 2020.

Fye’s DNA was found on the gun used to shoot Frierson according to Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge.