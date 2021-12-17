Man sentenced to 80 years in wife’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of his wife back in March was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

David Carwile II, 56, pleaded guilty to murder and the use of a firearm in the March 19 shooting death of his wife Joyce Carwile, 59, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife

Carwile shot and and killed her at their home in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive on the city’s far southeast side.

Joyce called 911 the night before the shooting after an argument.