Man sentenced to 55 years in wife’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tyrin Boone was sentenced to 55 years in prison Friday for fatally stabbing his wife.

A judge sentenced Boone after he had entered a plea agreement in October according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty in murder case

Boone, 41, was charged with murder last December and pleaded guilty last month a day before his trial would have begun.

He was arrested after housekeeping staff at the Regency Inn found the body of Janaya Boone, 38, in her room on Dec. 11.

Boone told police the couple had an argument that day before the stabbing.