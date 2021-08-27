Man sentenced to 55 years in hotel shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced to 55 years in connection to a fatal shooting at Fort Wayne hotel earlier this year.

Joseph Rose, 28, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced Friday to 50 years behind bars with five years suspended according to the Journal Gazette. An unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charge and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime were dropped per the plea deal.

Rose fatally shot Myquel Middlebrook, 22, at about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Hawthorne Suites after the pair got into an argument.

Court documents reveal that Rose pulled a gun and shot Middlebrook in the chest. Hen then went to another room and demanded the person to help him escape. Rose was caught that evening.