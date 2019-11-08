Man sentenced to 52 years in bus stop abduction, rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 52 years in prison Friday for snatching and raping a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop.

William Ray, 36, was convicted last month of sexually assaulting the teen, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say the girl was abducted from a bus stop at E. Rudisill Blvd. and Smith Street on the morning of Nov. 29, 2018. Ray then dragged her to a nearby shed and sexually assaulted her.

The girl used her cell phone to contact a friend for help. Later, the victim’s mother caught Ray.