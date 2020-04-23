Man sentenced to 25 years for shooting wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife last October was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Thursday.

Clinton Rowe, 39, was sentenced to 25 years and was granted 152 days of jail credit, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Rowe had previously pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter after shooting his wife multiple times on Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of Wefel Street. The shooting came after an argument.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was hospitalized in critical condition at the time of the shooting.