Man sentenced to 12 years in rape case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday in connection to multiple rape cases.

Jamar D. Banks, 20, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court after he pleaded guilty back in March, according to the Journal Gazette. Banks pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor in three different cases.

Court documents say Banks offered three 14-year-old girls and one 15-year-old girl alcohol and marijuana between July and December 2017. In one incident, Banks provided alcohol to two 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted them, according to police. A 13-year-old girl told officers she saw Banks rape the other girls.

Prosecutors dropped rape, sexual battery and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges.