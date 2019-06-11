Man sentenced in stabbing case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Tuesday for a 2018 stabbing.

Myron Logan, 46, had previously pleaded guilty last month to aggravated battery according to the Journal Gazette. Logan’s three other felonies, including attempted murder, were dismissed as per his plea agreement.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Lillie Street at about 8:40 p.m. on September 29. They found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He told police Logan stabbed him after an argument.