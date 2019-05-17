Man sentenced in fatal Fort Wayne gas station shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man responsible for killing a gas station clerk on Thanksgiving night in 2017 has learned his fate.

Victor Rivera was handed the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison Friday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

In March, Rivera pleaded guilty to felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob Walerko.

The 65-year sentence is in addition to his previous sentence of six months in jail after he spit on an attorney.