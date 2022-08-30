Man sentenced in death of toddler son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of his toddler son back in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday.

Trevon Bishop, 25, was sentenced to four years behind bars and one year of probation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury on Aug. 8.

Bishop was arrested back in April for the Oct. 22, 2020 death of Elias Paez, who was 19 months old when he was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane.

Paez died of an inflamed windpipe caused by multiple bruises according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.