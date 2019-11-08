Man sentenced in bank robbery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting an attempted bank robbery.

Markell Palmer-Tate, 27, was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents reveal Palmer-Tate and two others tried to rob a First Source Bank back on April 11, 2016. He texted his co-defendants about what bank to rob and requested time off work for the day of the robbery.

Surveillance footage caught Palmer-Tate observing the banks days before the robbery. Then on the day of the robbery, an employee was kidnapped and pistol whipped by one of the defendants. Another bank employee was able to drive off before being kidnapped. Palmter-Tate tried to block that victim’s escape, and she had to drive up an embankment to get away from him.