Man sentenced for toddler’s death

OSSIAN, Ind. (WOWO): An Ossian man has been sentenced for the beating death of an 18-month-old.

Brent Schieber was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday, according to the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office. He had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the January 2019 death of Kamryn Price in a deal that dismissed a murder charge against him.

Police say he initially told police the child fell out of a crib, but doctors found that the child’s injuries were more consistent with being violently shaken.

The child also had a skull fracture that was roughly the size and shape of a fist.