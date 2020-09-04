Man sentenced for role in 2016 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused for a role in a shooting that killed a man back in 2016 was sentenced to 16 years Friday, but won’t spend any of it behind bars.

Devyn Yancey, 21, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last month instead of murder in connection to the shooting death of Brian Quintana at the Woodbridge Apartments.

However, our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that 14 years and 182 days of his sentence are suspended, four years will be spent on probation. He has already served the one year and 183 days in jail while awaiting his sentencing.

Yancey was originally charged with murder and robbery in the case. However, that trial ended with an acquittal on the robbery charges and a hung jury on the murder charge.

Previously, Kevin Hamilton was sentenced to 74 years for shooting and killing Quintana.