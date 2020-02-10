Man sentenced for fatal stabbing of mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 55 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death.

41-year-old Cordell Hughes pleaded guilty back in December to the February 2019 stabbing of 60-year-old Carmen Hughes. The Journal Gazette reports he was sentenced Thursday morning by Judge David Zent.

Hughes initially told police he found her mother dead, but later admitted to the crime 10 months later.

Prosecutors called the nature of the attack – which included her being stabbed more than 20 times, including in the lung and jugular – “brutal and horrific.”