Man sentenced for fatal Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A LaFontaine man will spend 21 years in prison over a fatal stabbing.

28-year-old Ryan Richison was sentenced Tuesday for voluntary manslaughter, residential entry, and criminal mischief in the New Year’s Day 2018 death of Kyle Randall in Huntington. Police say a fight led to the stabbing.

The Journal Gazette reports he was initially charged with murder but was found guilty of the lesser charges by a jury last month.

Richison will also serve five years of probation and have to undergo counseling.