Man sentenced for fatal 2016 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of causing a fatal crash in late 2016 will spend the next six years in prison.

Jamie Stayer was sentenced this morning for his part in the December 30th, 2016 crash that took the life of his wife, 25-year-old Colleen Stayer.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Stayer was behind the wheel, with marijuana in his system, when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle on Amstutz Road.

Colleen Stayer died at the scene, while the couple’s child, who was 8-months-old at the time, was uninjured.

His license will also be suspended for four years once he’s released from prison, per the terms of his plea agreement.