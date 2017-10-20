Man sentenced for Eckhart Public Library fire

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man will spend the next 14 years in prison for a fire that practically destroyed the Eckhart Public Library.

24-year-old Nykolas Elkin admitted to throwing a firework in the book return at the library, starting a fire that caused what authorities called “massive damage” last July.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the fire not only damaged the building but destroyed most of the books and equipment inside.

Elkin was sentenced to a dozen years for arson, and two years for violating his probation.

The library has since opened a temporary location on West Seventh Street in Auburn.