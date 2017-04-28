Man sentenced to 75 years for killing pregnant girlfriend

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) _ A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation.

Israel Ordonez-Calixto of Elkhart learned his punishment Thursday and didn’t address the court before he was sentenced.

He earlier agreed to plead guilty to an enhanced charge of murder. He admitted killing 20-year-old Savanna Best on or around Aug. 12, just before the 31-year-old Ordonez-Calixto left on a three-day trip to the East Coast with a friend.

Authorities have said vacation companion reported the slaying to police when they returned to the area. Officers found Best’s body wrapped in a blanket on a bed inside the apartment. Prosecutors have said Best was at least four months pregnant with Ordonez-Calixto’s child.