Man sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend 40 years in prison over a vicious assault.

37-year-old Toriano Kurtz pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder in a plea deal that saw domestic battery and animal cruelty charges waived. He admitted to an October 28th attack on a woman he was living with that included him punching her in the face and stomach and stabbing her so hard, the blade broke off in her back, according to the News-Sentinel.

Police say he also threw the woman’s dog against a wall during the attack. Both the woman and the dog survived.