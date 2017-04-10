Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in triple murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old man will spend the next two decades behind bars for his role in a triple homicide that shook Fort Wayne residents early last year.

Darrell McDaniel’s gun went off accidentally, according to his attorney, the night of February 24th, 2016, when he and 20-year-old Artavius Richards shot and killed three men in a drug robbery gone wrong. Prosecutors say when McDaniel fired that first shot, Richards fired 15 more to make sure there wouldn’t be any witnesses. Richards is currently serving 190 years in prison.

McDaniel made a plea deal with prosecutors that saw his three charges of murder tossed out, however, pleading guilty only to robbery, according to the Journal Gazette. McDaniel told the court he was under the influence of Xanax that day, and also offered his apologies to the victims’ families.