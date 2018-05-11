Man sentenced to 120 years in sexual abuse case

(Photo Supplied/Allen County Jail)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 120 years in prison Friday in a sexual abuse case.

The Journal Gazette reports Lawrence M. Davis, 47, was sentenced after a jury convicted him last month on 16 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for sexually abusing a girl for more than a decade.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man convicted on 17 child molesting charges

Davis received three 40-year sentences of child molesting. A hearing is set for next week on the remaining 14 charges.

