Man responsible for Huntington County police chase dies

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 31-year-old man who led police on a short chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning has died.

The Indiana State Police tells WOWO News the chase started after an SUV that was reported stolen in Huntington was spotted near the Parkview Huntington Hospital. When police tried to pull over the driver, Tyler Wayne Sellers, he sped away eastbound on US 24, driving for a few miles before running over some stop sticks and colliding with a Huntington Police Car just after 7am.

Sellers then shot himself in the head, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital soon afterwards.

There were reports that the stolen vehicle and chase were connected to a number of other incidents in Huntington over the prior 12 hours, including a robbery at a gas station and a shooting, but the State Police did not confirm those reports.