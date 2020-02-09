Man, police dog injured in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was severely injured after crashing into a police car on Interstate 69 Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a DeKalb County officer’s vehicle was sitting in the right lane of I-69 near the 328 mile marker, assisting with a prior crash, when his vehicle was hit from behind by a car that had lost control on the roadway.

The car had been going 70 miles per hour prior to the crash.

The driver of the car suffered severe facial wounds, the officer suffered back pain, and a K-9 in the back of the police car suffered an abrasion to the head.