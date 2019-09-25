Man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2018 fatal shooting.

Ammar Haroun, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Man charged for fatal 2018 shooting

Haroun was arrested and charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the 2018 shooting death of Carlos Hamilton, 19. Hamilton was found shot to death in the parking lot of the North Coliseum Walgreens in July 2018.

The plea deal calls for a sentencing of 30 years, with 20 years served and four years probation after time is served.