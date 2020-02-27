Man pleads guilty in 2012 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of robbing and and killing a man in 2012 pleaded guilty Thursday.

Zachery A. Doan, 25, pleaded guilty to robbery per a plea agreement according to the Journal Gazette.

Doan was charged with murder and robbery in the 2012 death of J.R. Shimer II, who was beaten to death inside the Antiques on Broadway store on New Year’s Eve. He will likely be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Doan is already serving 70 years for beating an 80-year-old woman in 2014 in a separate case.