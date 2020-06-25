Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in two rape cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty but mentally ill in two separate rape cases.

Ronnie McKinney, 59, entered the plea Thursday in Allen Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette. McKinney was declared incompetent last October before a judge ruled him competent a few months later. He reportedly was confused by some of the judge’s questions in court.

He attorney says McKinney was on Spice when he abducted a woman from a gas station at knifepoint last year. McKinney adds that in the 2017 case he raped a beat a woman.

In that case, he beat and sexually assaulted the victim after following her on a walk.

He pleaded guilty to rape and battery with serious bodily injury in that case and to kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon in the 2019 case.

He faces up to 56 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 7.