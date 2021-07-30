Man opens fire on girlfriend, charged with attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend Sunday night.

According to the Journal Gazette, Nicholas Mitchell is accused of firing seven shots at the woman with a .45-caliber gun while at her home in the Carrington Pointe neighborhood at around 10pm Sunday, hitting her four times.

A neighbor threw herself between the two and the woman’s family says that act saved the woman’s life.

Police say Mitchell, who reportedly confessed to the shooting, believed the woman was cheating on him and flew into a rage. He has since been released on a $150,000 bond, and some neighbors say they’re worried he might come back.

The victim is in intensive care at an area hospital.