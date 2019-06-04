Man now charged in drug case after murder charges dropped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man whose attempted murder charges were dropped now is under federal drug charges.

Timonthy L. Coats, 26, is charged with possessing and selling drugs including marijuana and prescription painkillers according to the Journal Gazette. He is accused of selling drugs to an FBI informant at least four times, including two times on the day a man was shot.

Coats’ murder charges were dropped last week after the victim changed his story and said he couldn’t identify his attacker in a March 25 shooting.

Court documents reveal Coats is a gang member who goes by “Breeze Da Legit” and posted music videos on YouTube in which he raps about gang activity.

Coats was previously charged April 17 with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams Street.

He is due for a hearing in the case Tuesday.