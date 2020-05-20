Man leads police on 125mph chase

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A LaGrange County man has been arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase this morning.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed 49-year-old Jamie Gayheart of Mongo heading north on 050 East Road near 700 N Road at 6:20am, at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but instead Gayheart kept driving, briefly entering Michigan then turning south and heading back into Indiana, reaching speeds over 125 miles per hour.

Gayheart eventually stopped the motorcycle at the intersection of State Road 3 and County Road 300 Norht, where he was taken into custody. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving.