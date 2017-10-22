Man killed in Noble County rollover crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Cromwell man died in a rollover crash in Noble County Friday morning.

Noble County Dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. on County Road 450 North west of 1100 West.

Deputies on scene say 20-year-old Oscar Estrada Jr.’s Chevreolet Equinox slid on the road, rolled, and came to a stop near some trees. However, police and eyewitnesses were unable to find him following the crash.

A family member contacted dispatch to say Estrada Jr. was found unresponsive near the scene and was with family. EMS responded and tried to revive Estrada Jr., but were unable to resuscitate him.

The crash is still under investigation.