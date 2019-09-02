Man killed in Williams County crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Pioneer man is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a pickup truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were called to the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road Q about two miles west of Pioneer at 11:50am. Logan Keesecker was driving the dirt bike northbound on County Road 12 when a pickup that had been stopped at the stop sign on County Road Q pulled into Keesecker’s path.

Keesecker, who had been wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.