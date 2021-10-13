Man killed in Tuesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in the southeast part of town.

Officers were summoned to the 2033 block of John Street, a few blocks southeast of the intersection of Lafayette St. and Creighton Ave., at about 10:40pm after callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.

Police found a man inside a crashed vehicle, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he was shot first, then crashed.

No further details have been released and police say they are still investigating.