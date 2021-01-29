Man killed in shootout with Wabash police

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after exchanging gunfire with police at a Wabash apartment yesterday.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, police were serving a search warrant at an apartment building on East Main Street at about 5:45pm when the shots rang out.

Both the man, identified as 37-year-old Roger Hipskind, and a 35-year-old woman were hurt. She is being treated at a Fort Wayne hospital, but Hipskind died at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

The Indiana State Police is investigating.