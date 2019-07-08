Man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after a Monday morning motorcycle crash.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5600 block of Winchester Road at 3 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officers found a man down in the road when they arrived. Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say the man was riding south on Winchester when something caused him to leave the road. The motorcycle struck a mailbox and then a tree before it finally crashed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information, call police.