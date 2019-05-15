Man killed in car vs. bike crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Lagrange County man is dead after his bicycle was hit by a car last night.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says 23-year-old Richard Miller of Topeka was riding his bicycle in the 9600 block of West County Road 1200 North at about 9:30pm Tuesday when he was hit and killed by a car driven by 24-year-old Faron Yoder of Ligonier.

The Sheriff’s Department says Yoder kept driving until going off the road and crashing into a utility pole.

Yoder has been arrested on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.