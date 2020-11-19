Man injures woman, barricades self in home with her children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after injuring a woman and barricading himself in her apartment, along with her children, early this morning.

Police were first called to the apartment in the 2500 block of Miner Street at 11:12pm last night over a domestic dispute between the man and woman, but the man fled when police arrived.

He came back a few hours later, with the woman calling police at 2:30am today, saying that he broke in through a window and locked himself in with the six kids inside, ranging in ages from 14 to 1 year old.

During the standoff, the kids eventually managed to get out of the home and reunite with their mother.

The man eventually surrendered to police just after 5am. The woman suffered minor injuries but nobody else was hurt.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.