Man injured in Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in southeast Fort Wayne.

It started around 11:00 PM when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting on the 2700 block of Stardale Drive.

Once officers arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators and crime scene technicians are exploring the scene to determine the cause of the shooting.

Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.