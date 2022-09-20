Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.

The man was alone and not wearing a safety harness. He fell approximately 17 feet to the ground below. He was able to access his cell phone to call a relative, who then called 911.

He was then airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition with injuries to his legs.