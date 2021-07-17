Man injured in Saturday morning DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was injured after a crash in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 205.

A man driving a 2012 Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound on State Road 3 when he failed to stop at a red light and went into the path of a 2020 Ford F350 that was turning northbound onto State Road 3 from eastbound State Road 205.

The front of the F350 struck the driver’s side of the Lacrosse. The Lacrosse then ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Lacrosse needed to be extracted from the vehicle by the Laotto Fire Department. He was then taken to the hospital via Parkview EMS as he was complaining of head and chest pain.

The Driver of the F350 appeared to have no injuries and refused medical treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.