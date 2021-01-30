Man injured in Friday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting just south of downtown Fort Wayne on Friday afternoon has left one man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

It started around 3:10 p.m. on Friday when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Warsaw Street on reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim who had appeared to be from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After arriving at the hospital, the victim was downgraded and said to have life-threatening injuries.

According to early reports, there was a motor-vehicle crash followed by an altercation with gunfire which led to the victim being shot.

FWPD detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.