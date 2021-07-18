Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting city’s west side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received a call at around 2:33 a.m., that a man had been shot at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The man appeared to be in stable condition and was taken to the hospital. Later the man was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the incident may have started over an argument at Pedal City that occurred before the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.