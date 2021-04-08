Man injured during May 2020 protest wants police charged with assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A man who was injured while taking part in protests and riots in Fort Wayne last year now wants charges brought against Fort Wayne police.

Balin Brake lost an eye after he was hit in the face with a tear gas canister in May of last year. Police had fired gas into an unruly crowd that had formed after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Video disputes FWPD’s claims on injured protester

Brake says the officer who fired the canister that hit him should be charged with assault.

He and the ACLU are already suing the city in civil court claiming officers used excessive force in trying to disperse the crowd.