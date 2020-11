FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say one person was injured after a shooting on the city’s southeast side Thursday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of East Paulding Road at just after 11:30 a.m. on reports of an armed disturbance, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.