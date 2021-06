FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway by the Fort Wayne Police Department after a man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., a shooting occurred on the 900 block of High Street. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, a man was injured in the shooting and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently at the scene gathering evidence.

Updates will be provided as more information comes in.