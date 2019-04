FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in serious condition following a shooting in Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report shots were fired in the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street, near Edsall Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department report one person was shot, and was last listed in serious condition.

More details will be provided as they become available.